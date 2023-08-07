Leipzig vs. Bayern – everything you need to know about the DFL Supercup on August 12th

Status: 06.08.2023 5:15 p.m

FC Bayern Munich welcomes RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup game. Here you will find everything you need to know about the competition.

Who plays in the DFL Supercup?

In the Supercup, the current German champion meets the current DFB Cup winner. In 2023 these will be FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. If a team wins the double, it competes against the runner-up in the Supercup. This has happened seven times so far, most recently in 2020 when FC Bayern met runners-up Borussia Dortmund.

When and where will the Supercup 2023 take place?

The Supercup usually marks the start of the season. In 2023 it will take place parallel to the 1st DFB Cup round on August 12th. Kick-off is at 8:45 p.m. Normally, the DFB Cup winner has home rights. But according to a DFL decision, home law changes automatically in identical games to the previous year. Since Leipzig and Bayern met in Leipzig in 2022, the Supercup 2023 will take place in the Munich Arena.

Are there any special rules for the Supercup?

Yes, if there is a draw after 90 minutes of regular play, there will be a penalty shootout. Yellow cards are not registered and therefore have no consequences for league play. Yellow-red cards lead to a ban from the following year’s Supercup.

How long has the Supercup existed?

The Supercup existed for the first time between 1987 and 1996, at that time still under the name DFB-Supercup. After a 14-year break, the Supercup was reintroduced in 2010, since then it has been organized by the German Football League (DFL).

Who has won the Supercup so far?

Seven clubs have triumphed in the Supercup so far. FC Bayern is the record holder.

All Supercup winners

Ten wins: ​​FC Bayern Munich ​(1987, 1990, 2010, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022)

Six wins: Borussia Dortmund (1989, 1995, 1996, 2013, 2014, 2019)

Three wins: SV Werder Bremen (1988, 1993, 1994)

A victory: 1. FC Kaiserslautern ​(1991), VfB Stuttgart​​ (1992), ​FC Schalke 04​​ (2011), VfL Wolfsburg (​​2015)

Is there an impact on other competitions?

Since the 1st DFB Cup round is taking place at the same time, the appearances of Leipzig and Bayern in the first round will be postponed. Bayern Munich take on Preußen Münster on September 26 at 8:45 p.m. A day later, RB Leipzig travel to SV Wehen Wiesbaden at the same time.

How does the sports show broadcast the Supercup?

The sports show broadcasts the Supercup live and in full in the radio report. There is also the game between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich in the live ticker. The game can be seen on free TV on Sat.1, and the pay channel Sky also shows the Supercup.

