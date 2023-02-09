Nunzia De Girolamo’s guest sports commentator on Ciao Maschio recounts the promise made when his mother was on her deathbed

During the episode of «Hello Male»Rai1 program hosted by Nunzia DeGirolamo, Lele Adani revealed a backstory about his beard.

The sports commentator explains: «My mother, in the last moments before going up to heaven, gave me three caresses. I interpreted them like this: ‘One for me, one for my brother, one for my dad’. At the time I didn’t have a beard and I promised that for ten years I would never cut it again, because she had to be the last one to caress my skin. I kept that promise made on my deathbed,” said the former footballer