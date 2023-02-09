Home Sports Lele Adani and the secret about his beard: “My mother was the last to caress my skin” – Corriere TV
Sports

Lele Adani and the secret about his beard: “My mother was the last to caress my skin” – Corriere TV

by admin
Lele Adani and the secret about his beard: “My mother was the last to caress my skin” – Corriere TV

Nunzia De Girolamo’s guest sports commentator on Ciao Maschio recounts the promise made when his mother was on her deathbed

During the episode of «Hello Male»Rai1 program hosted by Nunzia DeGirolamo, Lele Adani revealed a backstory about his beard.

The sports commentator explains: «My mother, in the last moments before going up to heaven, gave me three caresses. I interpreted them like this: ‘One for me, one for my brother, one for my dad’. At the time I didn’t have a beard and I promised that for ten years I would never cut it again, because she had to be the last one to caress my skin. I kept that promise made on my deathbed,” said the former footballer

January 26, 2023 – Updated January 26, 2023, 11:51 am

© breaking latest news

See also  PHOTO What a surprise for Napoli in the Milan training camp: the web star Salt Bae arrives

You may also like

Alexis Pinturault, after his 2nd medal at the...

Jason Bowen: Ex-Wales winger diagnosed with Motor Neurone...

European Super League: SPFL ‘await court ruling with...

Toronto Raptors, Jakob Poeltl returns from the Spurs

URS LEHMANN CARNEADE SURPRISE GOLD IN DOWNHILL AT...

the light and dynamic trail shoe for long...

Future as player-coach for “Ibra” at Milan

The Wolverhampton stadium experience in virtual reality

Brutal Sundays – Umbrella gesture, figurative gesture of...

Shot put, the Acatese Mirko Campagnolo towards the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy