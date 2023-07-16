Lennard Kämna plans to return to the Tour de France in 2024

As of: 07/15/2023 4:51 p.m

After a year off, the German tour hope Lennard Kämna plans to return to the Tour de France next year.

“I’m full of anticipation for next year, when I might be back at the start of the tour. I hope that I can show something nice about myself there again,” said the man from Bremen to the sports show. Kämna had won the tour stage to Villard-de-Lans in 2020 and had only been caught 75 meters before the finish line the previous year as a runaway on the Planche des Belles Filles.

This year, the 26-year-old rode a grand tour of the country for the first time and finished ninth at the Giro d’Italia. “For me personally, it was the right step not to go to the tour and say, I’ll do the tour and drive the Vuelta afterwards,” said Kämna. At the Tour of Spain starting on August 26, Kämna wants to hunt for stages. His next race is the Tour of Poland from July 29th to August 4th.

