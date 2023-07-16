Home » Lennard Kämna plans to return to the Tour de France in 2024
Sports

Lennard Kämna plans to return to the Tour de France in 2024

by admin
Lennard Kämna plans to return to the Tour de France in 2024

As of: 07/15/2023 4:51 p.m

After a year off, the German tour hope Lennard Kämna plans to return to the Tour de France next year.

“I’m full of anticipation for next year, when I might be back at the start of the tour. I hope that I can show something nice about myself there again,” said the man from Bremen to the sports show. Kämna had won the tour stage to Villard-de-Lans in 2020 and had only been caught 75 meters before the finish line the previous year as a runaway on the Planche des Belles Filles.

This year, the 26-year-old rode a grand tour of the country for the first time and finished ninth at the Giro d’Italia. “For me personally, it was the right step not to go to the tour and say, I’ll do the tour and drive the Vuelta afterwards,” said Kämna. At the Tour of Spain starting on August 26, Kämna wants to hunt for stages. His next race is the Tour of Poland from July 29th to August 4th.

See also  Covid 19 and sport: when to resume after the infection?

You may also like

Formula 1: Can Ricciardo deal with THIS AlphaTauri...

the new electric sports car with 268 HP...

Tour de France: Professional celebrates crazy 40-second party...

LeBron James Honored at ESPYs and Changes Jersey...

Kratter jumps to silver – Para World Cup:...

Lukaku case, even the Roc Nation agency shocked...

Die 15. Stage of the Tour de France...

Virtus Ragusa in Group H. It starts on...

Mythos Tour – Videos of the show

Free choice: Football in Spain – Training in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy