Registrations are officially open for the Lenovo Relay Marathon, the non-competitive relay that supports the Milan Marathon organized by RCS Sport – RCS Active Team. A team race that allows you to divide the 42 kilometers and 195 meters of the route into 4 fractions of length between 7 and 13 km each, to attract runners who wish to take part in a major sporting event by marrying a solidarity project. As per tradition, also for 2023 it will be possible to register exclusively through one of the Non Profit Organizations (ONP) participating in the Milan Marathon Charity Program, the fundraising project connected to the Milanese marathon which will cross the finish line of 21 editions on Sunday 2 April.

HISTORY Born in 2013, the Charity Program has recorded a growing trend since the first year in terms of fundraising, with around four million euros in total as proceeds. A leading program in Italy among the solidarity initiatives connected to sport, in terms of size, complexity, amount of collection and participation: in 2022, after two complicated years linked to the pandemic, the registered teams were, upon arrival, over 1,900, with a proceeds obtained from the Rete del Dono platform (historical partner of the event) exceeding 600 thousand euros. “We are proud to continue this path which over the years has brought us great satisfaction, both for the enthusiasm of the people present, from running enthusiasts to Milan school students, but above all for the contribution to the Milano Marathon Charity Program”, declared Alberto Spinelli, EMEA CMO, Lenovo, the title sponsor of the Milanese relay. “It is an initiative in which Lenovo believes a lot, I am a passionate runner and I will participate in the Relay Marathon together with my colleagues. Also for this year, our wish is that it will be an important day of solidarity, sport and inclusion for all”.

DYNAMO CAMP The areas in which the various organizations participating in the Milan Marathon relay have always been different. From Sport without Frontiers (partner for 8 editions), whose mission is to promote social inclusion through sport, to #RunForEmma (4 editions), which operates in the field of support for the disabled and finances projects dedicated to children affected by sma – spinal muscular atrophy; up to PlayMore! (4 editions) with RunChallenge, the first integrated Italian running club that welcomes sportsmen with intellectual and relational disabilities and amateur sportsmen, in order to run together trying to overcome limits, differences and all kinds of prejudices. For the 2023 edition, Dynamo Camp returns, another internationally known organization that develops recreational therapy projects dedicated to children and adolescents suffering from serious or chronic pathologies, offering them, free of charge, specific recreational therapy programs to healthy siblings and their families. But there are also the CAF association, the TOG Foundation, Una mano per…, Sostieni il Sostegno, AMO – Amici di Marco, Gulliver, Comunità Oklahoma and many others. To raise awareness of research and the fight against cancer, AIRC and LILT – Milano and MB are back, participating in the Milano Marathon Charity Program for 5 and 6 editions respectively. There will also be the Telethon Foundation, committed to supporting research into rare genetic diseases. Among the projects dedicated to the educational and social development and improvement of the psycho-physical health of children living in difficult situations, La Gotita has been present for years, which in the last edition contributed to the Got It a Camp initiative: a summer campus that hosts about 100 children every year, most of whom live in reception facilities in Palermo. Stories, initiatives and projects concretely realized thanks to one of the most eagerly awaited sporting events in Italy and beyond, which launches an important message of great social value. The list of the official ONP is already present on the website: https://www.milanomarathon.it/staffetta-registration-onp/