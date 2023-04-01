The Lensois striker, Loïs Openda (white jersey) in the fight with Rennais Birger, in Rennes, April 1, 2023. LOIC VENANCE / AFP

Behind the Parisian leader, the crossover continues on the Ligue 1 podium. Saturday 1is April, RC Lens put a boost to overtake Olympique de Marseille by going to win 1-0 in Rennes during the 29th day. Held in check on Friday at home by Montpellier (1-1), OM had to give up their runner-up seat due to a lower goal difference than the Northerners. Lensois and Marseillais are six points behind PSG, which receives Lyon on Sunday.

With the same starting lineup as during the 2-0 victory at the Parc des Princes, the Rennais tried to put on some intensity from the start but they quickly suffered the law of Lensois, intractable in defense and devilishly effective in recovery. . Rennes goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, imperial in Paris, managed to delay the deadline by plunging into the feet of Openda (5e), intervening as a boss on a header from Facundo Medina (9e) or a free kick from Angelo Fulgini (27e).

But on a super fast ball comeback orchestrated by Seko Fofana and a cross from Florian Sotoca, Openda opened the scoring with a header (0-1, 31e). After his hat-trick in Clermont and his double against Angers, the Belgian striker quickly forgot his two months of scarcity this winter.

Annoyed, the Rennais finally managed to get into the Lens area, where Benjamin Bourigeaud fired the first shot of the match for the Rouge et Noir, deflected by Medina on the crossbar (32e).

The Sang et Or could have increased the score quickly, on a header from Openda just above the skylight (41e) or on a lightning counter-attack where Fofana, at the conclusion, did not find the frame either (53e).

Six games in a row without defeat

Faced with the impotence of his men, Bruno Gensio stored his hinge at three shortly before the hour mark to densify the midfield, then launched Jérémy Doku, once again back from injury, for the last twenty minutes.

Driven by a full stadium, the Rennais clearly took on their colors, multiplying their attempts in front of Brice Samba’s goal. But the Lensois were content to let the storm pass and thus remain undefeated in the last six days of the championship (four wins, two draws). Since their rise in L1 in 2020, they have still not lost against Rennes (four wins and two draws as well).

“We want to bring RC Lens as high as possibleenjoied the lensois goalkeeper, Brice Samba, at the microphone of Canal + after the meeting. We will give everything until the end in any case. No matter the stadium, no matter who we play against, we dare. This is the key to our success this season. »

The Racong regains a second place which it had not occupied since January 29 (20e daytime). For its part, Rennes remains fifth, four points behind Monaco (4e) which receives Strasbourg on Sunday. For the Rennais, the podium is still a little further away and the 5e and last place in Europe is now hanging by a thread, under threat from Lille who are only a point behind and are waiting for Lorient on Sunday.

Lens, on the other hand, will have an opportunity to confirm their place as runners-up on Friday against Strasbourg, but will have to face the other three teams in the current Top 5 (Paris, Monaco and Marseille) over the next six days.