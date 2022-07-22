Lens, July 22, 2022 – Tonight Amichevole Lens-Inter, kick-off at 18.30 at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. For the Nerazzurri this is the 5th exit, 2 training sessions with the Milanese and with Novara and the friendlies against Lugano, won 4-1, and Monaco (2-2). Simone Inzaghi above all aims to test the athletic fit and the game mechanisms, also in the light of the new grafts.

The technician, however, is still waiting for more shots, after he saw them slip out from under the nose Dybala is Bremer. Now there are rumors of an interest in the defenders Nikola Milenkovic and Merih Demiraland the problem of Skriniar’s skipped sale remains.

Timetable and where to see it on TV

The match between Racing Club de Lens and Inter will be broadcast live exclusively by Dazn from 18.30. In streaming it will be possible to follow it on the appropriate app or on the platform website.