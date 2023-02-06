“That there is debate on the penalty for us, why not. But on the action of the Brest goal, there is a hand (by Pierre Lees-Melou) who takes the ball in the opposite direction, an offensive hand that must be whistled, it was notestimated the manager of the Sang et Or, Franck Haise. Finally, I have a player in the emergency room on a tackle that I consider very borderline, which is worth at least a yellow, while the player (encore Lees-Melou) had already taken a yellow. »