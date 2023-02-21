From Ciccio and Pallino, two family friends who ran a surf shop in Cerveteri, the sea in front of the house, becoming the first Italian to participate in the World Surf League Championship Tour and put yourself behind John John Florence and Kelly Slater, two sacred monsters of the board and the waves: Leo Fioravanti is 25 years old, and more than half of them have dedicated them to surfing. In 2020 he won the Sydney Pro Surf and the following year he took part in the Tokyo Olympics. Leo interprets surfing like a true athlete, far from the philosophical and exploratory approach of the discipline’s pioneers.

The interview with Leo Fioravanti

Fioravanti is always on the go on a thousand trips looking for the right waves between Australia, Morocco, Portugal and other spots, but we managed to meet him between one stage and another, to understand how he trains, but not only.

Leo Fioravanti’s training

If you want to try to train like a pro surfer, here is Leonardo Fioravanti’s training description.

«We offered Leonardo and the class who trained with him a functional course called Grid designed and created exclusively by Virgin Active», said Virgin Active trainer, Ivana Poludvorna, «The workout started with kettlebell swings, and the second exercise was chain press squats done on the bosu, followed by lunges. The fourth exercise were Russian twists (twisting) with the medicine ball (medicine ball), after which Leonardo and his associates experimented with tractions with TRX. Finally, the last exercise of the training session, were mountain climber push-ups performed on the bosu. With this 40-minute workout all parts of the body were involved, with a particular focus on the legs and arms, which are the muscle groups that surfers use the most».

«The training was tiring but I had a lot of fun», said Leonardo Fioravanti, «We did exercises very similar to what I usually do when I prepare for competitions: endurance, cardio, strength and balance. It’s always important for me to keep up the pace especially now that I have very important goals and races».

