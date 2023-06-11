Leo Messi, retained on his arrival in China for alleged problems with his passport

Leo Messi’s arrival in China was delayed for a few minutes at the airport due to alleged problems with his passport

The champions will face Australia in the newly renovated Workers’ Stadium in Beijing

Leo Messi touched down in Beijing on Saturday and will soon coach the world champions against Australia at the newly renovated 68,000 capacity Beijing Workers Stadium. However, His arrival in the Asian country has not been as expected by the Argentine star, who a few days ago closed the soap opera about his future.

Is a rematch of the round of 16 clash of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, where Argentina won 2-1 and later lifted the trophy in the grand final against Mbappé’s France. chinese fans have been desperate to get closer to their hero Messiand tickets for the game ranged from 580 to 4,800 yuan (approximately 620 euros) and sold out quickly.

However, not only the fans were desperate, the arrival in China made Leo Messi desperate, who he was held for a few minutes due to problems with his passport.

😳 The captain and world champion was delayed at the airport due to problems with his passport. After a long wait, Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, who never left his side for a second, were able to join the rest.https://t.co/DG2HtGQbOE#rosario3 pic.twitter.com/ktVz8o4diF – Rosario3.com (@Rosariotres) June 10, 2023

As reported later by the Consul General of China in Santa Cruz Bolivia, Wang Jialei, Leo arrived in China with his Spanish passport, but without a visa, so he had to wait two hours at the airport until migration granted him a visa as a special and urgent case.

Congratulations to the migration staff at the international airport of #Beijing for its flexibility and efficiency. lionel #Messi He arrived with his passport from Spain, but without a visa. She had to wait two hours until immigration granted her a visa as a special and urgent case. pic.twitter.com/4PLTkmRBQl — Wang Jialei 王家雷 (@WangJialei4) June 10, 2023

Madness for Messi in China

The Messi craze is so great that dozens of sellers on Taobao’s online shopping platform are offering to resell tickets for up to 18,000 yuan (more than 2,000 euros)despite anti-resale measures, including an identification requirement to enter the stadium.

Hundreds of people waited for Saturday in front of the hotel of the Argentine national team in downtown Beijing.

Messi, 35, who will join Inter Miami after leaving Paris Saint-Germain and closing the door on a return to Barça, he also will play another friendly match when Argentina faces Indonesia in Jakarta on June 19.