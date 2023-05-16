Leon becomes the winner in the second round of the Champions League Milan Derby_Competition_Inter Milan_Final

Original title: Champions League Milan Derby second round Leon becomes the winner

At 3 o’clock in the morning on May 17th, the second leg of the Champions League semi-final will be staged in the Milan Derby, with Inter Milan playing against AC Milan at home. In the first leg of the match on May 11, Inter Milan won 2-0 away, and AC Milan, which is not doing well recently, is in a bad situation.

Milan Derby “Famous Scene”

The Milan Derby full of topics

Although Serie A has declined compared to the Premier League, the reappearance of the Milan Derby in the Champions League is still full of topics. This is 18 years later, and the Milan Derby was staged again in the Champions League. With the goals of Dzeko and Mkhitaryan, Inter Milan won the first round 2-0 and advanced to the final.

The Milan Derby may be the longest and most storied city derby in international football. According to statistics, before the 220th match between the two teams, Inter Milan had the upper hand with 82 wins, 67 draws and 71 losses.

The first Champions League Milan Derby appeared in the 2002-2003 season. The two teams met in the semi-finals. The two rounds clashed. win the championship. The last Milan derby in the Champions League dates back to 18 years ago. In the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League in the 2004-2005 season, AC Milan led 2-0 in the first round, and there was a “famous scene” in the history of the UEFA Champions League in the second round. In the Milan Derby on April 13, 2005, the two sides continued to smell gunpowder after the opening. Shevchenko and Materazzi clashed, but the former broke the deadlock in the first half shortly after. The referee’s controversial penalty made the game gradually deviate from the normal track, and all the contradictions broke out in the 71st minute. Cambiasso’s header was disallowed, angry Inter Milan fans threw a lot of fireworks and debris into the field, AC Milan goalkeeper Dida was even hit by a firework, the game was interrupted.

The game resumed for a while, but the crazy behavior of the fans did not stop, and the referee had to announce the end of the game early. Inter Milan was sentenced to a 0-3 loss, and AC Milan advanced to the final with a total score of 5-0. Inter Milan player Materazzi put his shoulders on AC Milan player Rui Costa, watching the fireworks burning on the lawn in front of him, which became one of the most classic shots in the history of the Champions League, especially the Milan derby.

From the Italian Super Cup, Serie A to the Champions League, Inter Milan has defeated AC Milan three times in a row, and they have not conceded a goal in these three games. In the last six Milan Derbys, Inter Milan has achieved 4 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, and five of them have kept their opponents clean. Only the 2-3 loss to AC Milan in Serie A in September last year conceded a goal. Inter Milan has not conceded a goal in 7 Champions League games this season, setting the best performance in team history. When they won the Champions League in the 2009-2010 season, they only had 6 games without conceding a goal.

leon Can Leon, the core of AC Milan, come back? Inter Milan coach Inzaghi Jr. is good at playing cup games, and the team's state in the league has also rebounded. Last weekend, Inter Milan defeated Sassuolo 4-2 at home in Serie A, winning seven consecutive official matches. Inzaghi has recently taken turns using two forward combinations. Dzeko and Lautaro performed well in the victory over AC Milan in the middle of last week; previously in Serie A, it was Lukaku and Correa's turn to start. In this game against AC Milan, Inter Milan will use Dzeko and Lautaro's starting striker combination without accident. They helped Inter Milan lead 2-0 in just 11 minutes of the opening game. AC Milan's recent situation is worrying, not only trailing Inter Milan 0-2 in the semi-finals of the Champions League, but also passive in the competition for the top four in Serie A. Last weekend, AC Milan coach Pioli carried out a certain degree of lineup rotation, resulting in the team losing 0-2 away to Spezia, a team fighting for relegation in Serie A. In the Serie A standings, Juventus ranked second with 69 points, Inter Milan rose to third with 66 points, Lazio dropped to fourth with 65 points, and AC Milan ranked fifth with 61 points. After the unexpected defeat in the league, coach Pioli led his disciples to the stands where AC Milan fans were, and had a few minutes of communication with AC Milan fans. AC Milan fan leader: "We want to see 11 lions (in the Milan derby)." The biggest suspense in AC Milan is whether the attacking soul Leon can come back, and the state after the comeback. Since the 2-0 victory over Lazio in Serie A on May 6, he was replaced in the 11th minute due to injury. The Portuguese international has been absent. The past two games have been lost 0-2. Left winger Leon is AC Milan's most threatening offensive weapon. Not only does he perform well, but he can also inspire the status of center Giroud and left back Teo. If Leon does not play, the offensive power of Giroud and Special Olympics will be greatly reduced. After a two-game break, Leon is expected to return in this game. In the last six confrontations, the only time AC Milan beat Inter Milan was in the fifth round of Serie A this season on September 4 last year. Leon contributed two goals and one assist to help AC Milan win 3-2. In that game, Leon and Giroud each assisted once for each other. Although Inter Milan has had as many as 7 zero-block games in the Champions League this season, there have also been 3-3 at home by Benfica in the second leg of the quarter-finals. If Leon returns, AC Milan has the opportunity to end their three-game losing streak against Inter Milan this time.

