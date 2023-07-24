León Goalkeeper Blasts Leagues Cup Logistics as Team is Stranded in Canada

Title: Atlas Remains Undefeated in Leagues Cup as León Faces Travel Delays

Publication Date: July 24, 2023

Publication Time: 6:00 PM ET

Reading Time: 3 min.

In the latest action-packed matches of the Leagues Cup, Mexican team Atlas has secured their position as the second team without a defeat in the tournament. On Sunday, spectators were treated to thrilling moments as the bi-national competition continued to captivate fans.

However, it appears that not all teams participating in the Leagues Cup have had a smooth experience. Club León, set to face off against LA Galaxy on Tuesday night in their second group stage match, encountered travel troubles which left goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota frustrated. Cota expressed his anger towards the organization and logistics of the Leagues Cup, blaming them for stranding his team at the airport.

Venting his frustration on social media platform Twitter, Cota posted, “A little more seriousness in the logistics of the trips @LeaguesCup.” The experienced goalkeeper, who was part of Gerard Martino’s final list for the previous World Cup, called for better planning and organization.

Reports from digital media outlets revealed that the León team had to spend an unexpected night at the Vancouver airport in Canada when their flight to Los Angeles, California was delayed. As a result, their preparations for the upcoming match against LA Galaxy have been disrupted. The players will have limited time to rest, causing further inconvenience for Cota and the team.

Despite the setback, León remains determined to face LA Galaxy in their important Leagues Cup clash. The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 8:30 PM. The León team, known as “La Fiera,” aims to bounce back from the unexpected travel delay and secure a victory against their Group C opponents. Vancouver Whitecaps from Canada is the other team in their group.

As the Leagues Cup continues to showcase thrilling football moments, both players and fans are hoping for improved logistics in the future to avoid travel inconveniences and allow teams to focus solely on their performance on the field.

