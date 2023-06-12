Leon Marchand signs the best world performance of the year in the 200m breaststroke

Leon Marchand during the 200m breaststroke series of the French swimming championships in Rennes, June 11, 2023. DAMIEN MEYER / AFP

First event, first victory… and a new record for Léon Marchand. Engaged in the final of the 200m breaststroke of the French swimming championships, Sunday June 11 in Rennes, the 21-year-old prodigy signed the best world performance of the year, the fourth in history, and improved the national record qu he already held: 2 min 06 sec 59. The world record of the Australian Zac Stubblety-Cook, he is only a hair: 64 hundredths (2 min 05 sec 95).

🚀 The Léon Marchand rocket! ⏱🤯 Engaged in the 200m breaststroke final of the 2023 French Swimming Championships, the Toulousain broke the French record and signed the best world performance of the year. https://t.co/Qv1UQJNLAH — francetvsport (@francetvsport)

the Toulouse, double world champion in Budapest last year – in the 200 and 400 m medley – and announced star of the 2024 Paris Olympics, confirms his brilliant form, he who remained undefeated during the university season in the United States, where he trains under the orders of Bob Bowman, the former coach of Michael Phelps .

“I think I can do better”

Thursday, at a press conference at the TOEC in Toulouse, the club of his debut, Léon Marchand explained that the French championships were a “compulsory pass” towards its main objective for the year: the Worlds in Japan, from July 23 to 30 in Fukuoka. “There are times to be done and you still have to be in good shape to achieve them”he then summarized.

Especially since the young man is ambitious: ” Last year [en Hongrie], I didn’t have too much experience at international level at senior level, I managed to win two races, it was great, but I think I can do better [au Japon]. »

In the meantime, therefore, it is in Brittany that it will be necessary to shine. Léon Marchand will have the opportunity to do so, he is lined up for the 200 and 400 m medley, the 100 and 200 m butterfly, as well as the 200 m freestyle. If he looks forward to being on deck every day – “It will be cool to be able to swim against French swimmers” –not sure that his direct rivals share his enthusiasm.