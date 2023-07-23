Léon Marchand wins gold in the 400m medley and erases Michael Phelps’ world record

It was the last individual record of the greatest swimmer of all time that still stood, the one that will also have lasted the longest in the history of swimming. Michael Phelps – 28 Olympic medals including 23 titles between 2000 and 2016 – had established it at the Beijing Games in 2008. Fifteen years later, Frenchman Léon Marchand erased the mark of the American legend in the 400m medley, Sunday July 23, at the world championships in Fukuoka (Japan).

The 21-year-old from Toulouse struck a blow as soon as he entered the running in the Marine Messe cauldron, with a time of 4 min 02 s 50 (compared to 4 min 03 s 84 for the former swimmer from Baltimore). As a wink of fate, it was in this port city at the northern tip of the island of Kyushu, in the south-west of the Japanese archipelago, that Phelps had won his first world championship title in 2001, in the 200 m butterfly, beating his own world record for the distance established a few months earlier at only 15 years old. Léon Marchand was not yet born.

On Saturday, on the eve of diving into the Marine Messe pool in Fukuoka, the protege of Bob Bowman and Nicolas Castel kicked into touch when the swimming world had been promising him for months to break this record on Sunday. “That’s not my main goal. I’ll try to do my best and we’ll see.” evacuated the 21-year-old swimmer, without convincing many people. “I want to win a title at the world championships, that’s all”, he reacted Sunday noon just after his series, where he had achieved the second best time (4 min 10 s 88, behind the 4 min 09 s 83 of the American Carson Foster), managing his end of the race.

Already in 2022, at the Budapest Worlds, the Marchand machine had stroked the sacred reference for the first time, in 4 min 04 s 28. Since then – and this was seen on Sunday evening – he has improved in backstroke, in crawl too.

According to him, this first world record over the distance is probably not the last. “Whether it happens tomorrow or in a year, it does not change, it will be a step in my journey. If I want to get to my main objective, I need to “blow” the 4 min 04 s, the 4 min 03 s, he said on Saturday. It’s pretty special because it’s Michael’s last. »

Also read the interview with Bob Bowman: Article reserved for our World Swimming subscribers: “I can’t wait to see how far Léon Marchand is able to go”, says Bob Bowman, his American coach

At the Budapest Worlds, the prodigal son of French swimming, exiled in Arizona since August 2021, had won two titles in the 400m medley and 200m medley, as well as a silver medal in the 200m butterfly. In Fukuoka, he is engaged in four individual races, the same as in the Hungarian capital, but also the 200m breaststroke where he came close to the world record during the French championships in Rennes in mid-June (2 min 06 s 59, best world time of the season).

By including the 400m medley from the first day of the competition, the calendar of the Worlds is doing things well, because the Blues, thanks to their ship Marchand, are already on the right wave.

Elisabeth Pineau (Special Envoy to Fukuoka [Japon])