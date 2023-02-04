Leon Radosevic, big man of Bertram Derthona, granted an interview to the microphones of LBA.

Game day 18! A “Lion” in Tortona

📈 Frank Bartley is the MVP of the 17th day!

🎤 Exclusive interview with a “Lion” from Tortona

📺 Not to be missed on TV: on DMAX there is the derby between Naples and Scafati#TuttoUnAltroSport pic.twitter.com/xA6GD3qCMb — Lega Basket Serie A (@LegaBasketA) February 4, 2023

The Croatian center is producing averages of 6.9 points and 4 rebounds in 18 minutes, shooting 59% from the field and 76% with free throws.