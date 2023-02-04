Home Sports Leon Radosevic: I want to help the team take a step forward, we have excellent chemistry
Sports

Leon Radosevic: I want to help the team take a step forward, we have excellent chemistry

by admin
Leon Radosevic: I want to help the team take a step forward, we have excellent chemistry

Leon Radosevic, big man of Bertram Derthona, granted an interview to the microphones of LBA.

The Croatian center is producing averages of 6.9 points and 4 rebounds in 18 minutes, shooting 59% from the field and 76% with free throws.

See also  Shanghai Shenhua beat Shandong Taishan 2:1

You may also like

Sports, vegans and vitamin B12

Zaniolo out of the Rome project, the very...

FILA and Alessandra Chillemi together until 2024

War Ukraine Russia, Medvedev: “We will use nuclear...

Skiing, Chamonix slalom: Zenhaeusern wins, Vinatzer finishes eighth

Udinese: Sottil, no alibi for absences – Football

Davis Cup 2023: Colombia v Great Britain –...

Spezia-Napoli, Spalletti: only results make history, we have...

Rita Barbera | The PP heals wounds with...

France led by Hungary after doubles defeat

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy