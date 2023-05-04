Leon vs Tigres Highlights | 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals

León hosted Tigres in their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal second-leg match looking to overcome their one-goal deficit to book a place in the competitions’ final. León completely dominated the first half with goals from Fidel Daniel Ambriz Gonzalez in the 10th minute followed by Angel Mena finding the perfect hole to score in the 15th minute. Tigres retaliated to raise the stakes as Raymundo Fulgencio scored in the 68th minute to reduce the deficit. After a long half Leon secured the win in the 79th minute with a goal by Adonis Frias. The final score was 3-1 and Tigres advanced after winning 4-3 in aggregate.



1 MIN AGO・Soccer・5:23