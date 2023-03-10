Home Sports Leonard 24+12, George 23 points, the Clippers beat the Raptors without any risk – yqqlm
Leonard 24+12, George 23 points, the Clippers beat the Raptors without any risk

Leonard 24+12, George 23 points, the Clippers beat the Raptors without any risk
2023-03-09

Leonard 24+12, George 23 points, the Clippers beat the Raptors without any danger

Beijing time on March 9th, the NBA regular season, the Clippers beat the Raptors 108-100.

Clippers (35-33): Leonard 24 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, George 23 points and 4 assists, Zubac 17 points and 8 rebounds, Mann 14 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Westbrook 7 points and 7 assists

Raptors (32-35): Siakam 20 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, Barnes 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Anunoby 18 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals, Boucher 14 points and 6 rebounds, Van Fleet 13 points, 4 rebounds, 9 assists and 3 steals

In the first quarter of the game, the Clippers made mistakes and only scored 17 points in a single quarter, and the Raptors took an 8-point lead. In the second quarter, Leonard stood up and led the Clippers to stabilize the situation, and the Clippers evened the difference. At the end of the half, the two sides battled to a 49 tie. In the third quarter, Westbrook and George led the Clippers to take the lead. In the final quarter, Westbrook was abandoned again, and the Clippers once established a double-digit lead, but fell into a scoring shortage at the critical moment, and the Raptors played a climax of 11-1, and the point difference was only 4 points. At the last moment, the Raptors missed the opportunity and Leonard made a free throw to kill the game. In the end, the Clippers defeated the Raptors 108-100.Return to Sohu to see more

