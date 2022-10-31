Original title: Leonard will not play in the Rockets Lu: It will take 2 months for the team to rotate normally

Beijing time on October 31st news, reports from the US media said that Clippers coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that star Kawhi Leonard will miss Tuesday’s back-to-back Game 2 against the Rockets.

“Kawaii” did not play in the Clippers’ loss to the Pelicans today, which made Lu’s team swallow a 4-game losing streak. In fact, Xiaoka missed the last 3 games. Since the start of the season, the Clippers have played 6 games, and Xiaoka has only played in 2 games.

The Clippers reporter confirmed that Xiaoka also did not participate in the expected training last Sunday. Lu said that Xiaoka still needs time to eliminate the stiffness of his knees.

“Xiangka is feeling better now, so that’s a good sign,” Lu said, “but considering his on-and-off state, it may take two months for the team to return to normal rotation.”

Kawhi missed the entire 21-22 season due to injury. In order to let him get back to the rhythm and state of the game as soon as possible, the 2 games played by Xiaoka this season started from the bench.

In today’s loss to the Pelicans, Lue removed Norman Powell from the starting lineup. In this regard, Lu explained: “Let Powell return to the bench. This is to prepare for the return of Xiaoka. I hope Powell can be more familiar with his sixth man position.”

So far this season, the 31-year-old Xiaoka has averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 21.0 minutes per game. (jim)

