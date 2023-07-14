Home » Leonardo Bonucci, who: from the stool to the Juventus squad
Juventus have dropped Leonardo Bonucci, the defender who has been wearing the black and white shirt since 2010 (in between only the season on loan to Milan in 2017/18) and who totaled 502 appearances in Turin (sixth ever in the club’s history as number of matches). The 36-year-old, who ended last year with the captain’s armband wrapped around his arm, is no longer part of Juve’s plans, which officially put him on the market with this move. Now the defender’s future remains to be written. Naturally, his goal (and his dream) was to end his career in 2024 wearing the Juventus shirt. But that won’t be the case. Who, anyway, is Leonardo Bonucci?

July 14, 2023 | 09:52

