Houses, shares, companies: unveiled (according to the Ansa agency) the division of the assets of Leonardo Del Vecchio, patron of Luxottica, who passed away on June 27th. A testament (actually there are 4) that he shares “the treasure” of the entrepreneur between his last wife, children and even two managers.

Leonardo Del Vecchio has left to his last wife, Nicoletta Zampillothe four houses where he lived. In the will of the entrepreneur who passed away on June 27, opened in front of the notary on July 1, the widow is assigned – again as reported by Ansa – the maxi apartments in Milan and Romethe beloved Villa La Leonina in Beaulieu Sur-Mer, near Nice on the French Riviera, e the house of good retirement di Antigua, ai Caraibi.

In Leonardo Del Vecchio’s will the names appear among the heirs by Francesco Milleri, president and CEO of EssilorLuxottica as well as president of dolphine di Romolo Bardin, CEO of the Luxembourg safe. The former entrepreneur left behind 2.15 million EssilorLuxottica shares (almost 0.5% of the capital) which are worth approximately 340 million euros at current stock market values, per second 22,000 shares, equal to 3.5 million euros. The documents then confirm the assignment in eight equal shares of Delfin’s capital to Del Vecchio’s children and wife, Nicoletta Zampillo.

The will confirms the distributiontion in shares equal to 12.5% ​​each of the capital of Delfinthe Luxembourg holding company which owns over 32% of EssilorLuxottica, to the children Claudio, Marisa, Paola, Leonardo Maria, Luca and Clemente, to the widow Del Vecchio and to the son of her first marriage, Rocco Basilico.

Tale the decision was announced on 1 July at the opening of the will in the presence of the notary Mario Notari in the Milanese firm ZNR Notai.

As for the novelty of the two managers among the heirswhich emerges from holographic will, that is written by hand by Leonardo Del Vecchio, in addition to the one drawn up by the notary, in detail to his right arm Milleri, the entrepreneur left 2,148,148 shares of EssilorLuxottica and to Bardin 22,222 shares. The founder of Luxottica who died last June 27 seems to have wanted to put it black on white the gratitude towards the two managers for the role played by his side in the games of recent years, from the realization of the dream of creating a European champion of lenses and eyewear, EssilorLuxottica, up to the recent acquisition of the Dutch GrandVision. In this way, the bequest indirectly expresses the desire to tie Milleri and Bardin hand in glove with the future of the company that Del Vecchio created from scratch and made it grow in over sixty years. In Milleri already in 2017 – according to what always emerges from the papers – Del Vecchio had decided to leave his stake in the company Acqua Mundi Srl, established in 2016 with the manager to start a redevelopment project and relaunch of the park of the Terme di Fontecchio in Città di Castello (PG), the birthplace of Milleri.

They consist of a public will, drawn up by the notary on 10 October 2017, and of three short holographic wills, written in his own hand by Leonardo Del Vecchio, the last wishes read by the notary to the heirs on 1 July last and for which registration was requested on the same day.