Leonardo Prenga signed in Teramo

Closed the red and white market in the long department. In fact, Teramo a Spicchi signs Leonardo Prenga, a young man with great prospects from the youth sector of VL Pesaro, and thus adds another quality piece to the 2023-24 roster. An athlete who made his quotas rise in the latest edition of the Next Gen Cup, a youth tournament between the militant clubs in Serie A, which ended at the PalaBarbuto in Naples with the victory in the final in Pesaro against Nutribullet Treviso 56-54. And now Prenga is eager to start his senior career in the world of Italian basketball: “I’m full of curiosity and determination – comments the 200 cm tall 19-year-old – in view of next season. I finished my youth career and now I have the opportunity in Teramo to take the first step into the world of seniors. It will all be a bit new for me but I have no fears. Indeed, I really want to test myself in Interregional Serie B, a championship that I don’t know but which I think could be the right one to face in this phase of my growth”.

The young red and white long man will therefore immediately find himself having an important role in the rotations of Teramo a Spicchi, a team where Prenga proves to be decidedly happy to play: “I’m young – continues the product of the “cantera” from Pesaro – but I know very well that Teramo is an important square for Italian basketball. There is a company and an environment there that my friend Lorenzo Calbini spoke highly of and I can’t wait to be a part of it. My goal is to do well and help the group by making myself available to the coach and the team”.

Called into question, here is how coachMassimo Gramenzi welcomes the arrival of Prenga in red and white: “Leonardo is a boy from 2004 who comes from some excellent championships with Pesaro, with which he won the latest edition of the Next Gen Cup. gained a good experience among the youth teams and is now making an important transition because he enters the world of seniors. A phase of his growth that will already see him face a demanding championship such as that of B Interregionale ”.

Technically this is how the TaSp coach judges the big man from Urbino: “He is a player who makes running his main weapon despite his important physique. He is very technically good at playing near the basket, thanks to effective use of fakes and pivot foot. He therefore has excellent fundamentals and has a good average hand. However, even more work needs to be done on this last aspect. I am also convinced that by playing alongside our Lithuanian center Zalalis, Prenga will be able to further enhance his characteristics, growing over the course of the year. As a job he will help us both as a substitution for the aforementioned Zalalis and for Zanetti, fielding quality not only from a technical point of view but also from the point of view of the intensity of the game ”.

Satisfaction for the arrival in Teramo of the young big man from the Marches is also expressed by the sporting director of Teramo a Spicchi Davide Piliego: “Leonardo is a player that we have come to know by watching videos and matches of Vuelle Pesaro in the Next Gen Cup. He is a long old school I would say, very good in the game near the basket, with an educated hand and with excellent movements on the pivot. With Leonardo we thus complete a battery of varied long shots that during the championship will be able to offer many tactical solutions to coach Gramenzi “.

Leonardo Prenga (2004, wing/centre, 200 cm, 100 kg)

2017/23 Youth Basketball Urbania/VL Libertas Pesaro

