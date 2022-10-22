Leonard’s comeback in the new NBA season 14+7, James 20+10 Lakers losing streak
2022-10-21 13:52
Beijing News On October 21, the NBA regular season staged the first Los Angeles Derby of the new season. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 103-97 away. The Clippers led the Lakers by 16 points in this game, withstood the opponent’s counterattack in the final quarter, and finally beat the Lakers away, celebrating a good start to the new season.
In this campaign, the Clippers star Leonard came back and scored 14 points and 7 rebounds, George 15 points and 10 rebounds, Zubac 14 points, 17 rebounds and 5 blocks, Morris Jr. 14 points, Wall 15 points; The Lakers suffered a two-game losing streak, Anthony Davis had 25 points and 8 rebounds, James had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists, Lonnie Walker had 26 points, and Westbrook scored 0 of 11, only contributing 2 points, 3 rebounds and 4 5 assists and 5 steals.
