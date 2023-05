According to our information, Leone Nakarawa has reached an agreement with the leaders of Castres Olympique. The Fijian second-line (35 years old, 65 caps) is about to sign up for an additional year. Arrived in the Tarn at the start of the season after a season in Toulon, Nakarawa (2m, 127 kg) will play this Sunday evening against USAP (9:05 p.m.) his 18th match of the season.