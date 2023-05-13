LeoVegas.News new partner of BoboTV in the theater – Sport Marketing News

LeoVegas.News enters into an exclusive partnership with the BoboTV, sports-themed vodcast hosted by Bobo Vieri, Antonio Cassano, Lele Adani and Nicola Ventola, on the occasion of the exclusive BoboTV Theater Tour scheduled in Lecce, on 12 and 13 May, and in Naples, on 2 and 3 June. During each stage, LeoVegas.News will give four lucky fans of its community an exclusive Meet&Greet with the former footballers protagonists of the show. Fans will have the opportunity to meet the 4 Italian soccer champions backstage before the start of the show and to share with them the moments that will precede the live show.

After having depopulated on Twitch, BoboTV landed at the theater already during the previous sports season, obtaining further success and confirming its uniqueness: speaking to the fans, without filters. The topics addressed during the live broadcasts are mainly related to current Italian and European football and anecdotes about their experience as professional footballers, often explored in a joking and playful tone to entertain the public. The show live at the theater was born from the desire of the four sportsmen to interact with their fans in first person, freeing themselves from the constraints of streaming, and to spend an evening of relaxation and fun.

Hence the synergy with LeoVegas.News, already Official Training Kit Front Partner and Infotainment Partner of Inter and Digital Content Partner of Atalanta, which has decided to focus on this new collaboration with the intention of entering more and more into the “ heart of Italian football”. Taking the field with the fans every day and bringing them closer inch by inch to the emotions that sport offers.

“We are very proud to have activated this partnership with BoboTV: in recent years it has increasingly become a point of reference for sports comparison between experts and enthusiasts” he has declared Adele Uncertain by LeoVegas.News. “Bobo Vieri, Lele Adani, Nicola Ventola and Antonio Cassano have written indelible pages of Italian football history and are now revolutionizing the world of sports entertainment. We see each other a lot in Bobo TV for its ability to tell and approach sport, eliminating the barriers between experts and enthusiasts. To further reduce them, we look forward to making our contribution during the exclusive dates in Lecce and Naples, together with BoboTV and our community”.

“I am very happy with the collaboration with LeoVegas.News, a brand that embraces the philosophy of our project, making the many fans who animate the theater tour protagonists”, he has declared Valentina CammarataCEO of Futura Management.