The 3×3 World Cup format

20 teams are divided into four pools. The team finishing first in its group qualifies directly for the quarter-finals when those classified second and third go through to a round of 16 (Saturday). The semi-finals, match for bronze and finals will take place on Sunday. This Tuesday, the Blues will face Brazil and Spain and the Blues, Brazil and Serbia. The competition can be followed on the L’Équipe channel and L’Équipe live (from 11 a.m.).