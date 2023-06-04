Les Bleues on a mission before the Euro

Heading for the Euro

After the first title obtained last season, but a defeat in the quarter-finals in the Challenger Cup against Colombia, the French team, 21st in the world, intends to continue its progress, by confronting teams from other continents thanks to at the Challenger Cup. It will also be a question of making a good figure at the Euro (August 15-September 3 in Estonia, 8th and quarter in Italy, semi-final and final in Belgium), to honor the quarter-final disputed in 2019 (defeat against the Serbia) and prepare as well as possible for the first Olympic Games in the history of Les Bleues, in Paris in 2024. “We are also aiming, in the long term, to progress in the world ranking, to reach future Olympic qualifying tournaments. (starting with Los Angeles 2028) and the World Championships »continues Fouchet.