Les Bleues on a mission before the Euro

First stage of the long international season of Les Bleues in Metz, this Sunday (3 p.m.). Émile Rousseaux’s team faces Hungary there, in the group stage of the European Golden League. The second leg will take place in Hungary on June 10, before meeting Ukraine in Romania on June 14, with a return match on June 18 in Belfort. The halves and the final will be played this year in home and away matches, the winning team of the competition obtaining its place in the Challenger cup, the antechamber of the League of Nations.
The French, title holders in the Golden League, are already qualified for the Challenger cup, as host country. The tournament will be held in Laval from July 27 to 30, and France will automatically be seeded number 1, among the eight teams entered, for the quarter-finals. In the event of a final victory, Les Bleues would enter the League of Nations for the first time in their history, where their male counterparts have been competing since 2015. “That’s our major goal this season, believes Emmanuel Fouchet, manager of Les Bleues. Especially since the Federation has invested to host the Challenger cup and ensure this seeded status. »
Heading for the Euro
After the first title obtained last season, but a defeat in the quarter-finals in the Challenger Cup against Colombia, the French team, 21st in the world, intends to continue its progress, by confronting teams from other continents thanks to at the Challenger Cup. It will also be a question of making a good figure at the Euro (August 15-September 3 in Estonia, 8th and quarter in Italy, semi-final and final in Belgium), to honor the quarter-final disputed in 2019 (defeat against the Serbia) and prepare as well as possible for the first Olympic Games in the history of Les Bleues, in Paris in 2024. “We are also aiming, in the long term, to progress in the world ranking, to reach future Olympic qualifying tournaments. (starting with Los Angeles 2028) and the World Championships »continues Fouchet.
Coach Émile Rousseaux has therefore renewed almost the same group as last year, with the notable exception, probably for the entire first phase of the Golden League, of captain Héléna Cazaute, affected in the left knee. He will thus rely on players who have been able to build a collective in recent seasons, knowing that the pool of potential internationals remains weak in France.