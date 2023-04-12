Home Sports Les Bleues relegated to second division
Les Bleues relegated to second division

“We’ll be back, I’m sure. » Lore Baudrit, captain of the French women’s ice hockey team, wanted to be optimistic despite the relegation of her troops. In Brampton, Canada, the Blue did not qualify for the quarters, qualification synonymous with an additional year in the first division.

For their second participation in an elite World Championship – also the first tournament counting for the qualifications for the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina (Italy) – they experienced an ordeal: four defeats, 29 goals conceded and five scored, and a relegation, therefore, in D1A (second level). They finish last in Group B.

“Our team is young. For most of our players, it was the first world championship. We were aiming for the quarter-finals, it’s hard, but now we’ve seen the level we had to reachrecalled Lore Baudrit. We learn more and faster when we lose. »

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Ice Hockey Worlds: French women on the road to professionalization

Undefeated Canadians

Double reigning world champions and 2022 Olympic champions, the Canadians concluded the group stage undefeated in Group A, with only four goals conceded, including three against the Americans.

They will face in the quarter-finals, Thursday, April 13, the Swedes, 3es of group B and qualified for the quarterfinals in eighth position thanks to their victory (8-2) against the French, thanks to four goals and three assists from Hanna Olsson.

In the other quarter-finals, the United States will face Germany, the Czech Republic against Finland and Switzerland against Japan. The semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday; the final and the match, for third place on Sunday.

The World with AFP

