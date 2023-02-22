The French team celebrates its victory at the Tournoi de France, on February 21, 2023, after its draw against Norway, in Angers. JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP

And three! Les Bleues de Corinne Deacon retained control of the friendly Tournoi de France after a meeting without much relief or inspiration, Tuesday, February 21, against Norway (0-0).

The Tricolores packed the last quarter of an hour of the meeting without finding the fault, after having long chased after the ball and their ideas. Already crowned in 2020 and 2022, they were content to conclude with a new title in the competition created by the French Football Federation.

At the Raymond-Kopa stadium in Angers, well stocked for the occasion (11,445 spectators), Corinne Deacon continued her tactical experiments by giving back the keys to the team to a majority of the usual executives, breaking with the review of the workforce. operated against Denmark (1-0) and Uruguay (5-1). The coach has made the Tournoi de France a test laboratory, as announced, with a view to the World Cup next summer in Australia. And, as in the two previous matches, it was felt on the overall performance, sometimes shy, sometimes insipid, of his troops.

“I have answers to my questions”

“I know you, I know that doesn’t satisfy you. But we were in preparation and I have answers to my questions., launched to journalists, Corinne Deacon, in a post-match press conference. Follower of “glass half full”the boss of Les Bleues had the merit of innovating through all this friendly competition, even if it means placing certain players in an unusual role, and she will probably be satisfied with the lessons learned.

On Tuesday, she set up a fairly new animation under her mandate, which began in 2017, with a hybrid system that mutates depending on the situation: a rearguard with three players in the offensive phase, with five when defending against rising balls opponents. The tactical animation appeared perfectible and not always adapted to the aligned players. The winger Sandy Baltimore, in particular, was not always at best in his defensive folds, before his exit on injury (left leg) at the end of the first period.

The midfielder did not weigh much, like Charlotte Bilbault, and the general performance did not seem very ambitious against the Norwegians who, without their 2018 Golden Ball – Ada Hegerberg (in the recovery phase with Olympique Lyonnais) – had the main objective of exploiting tricolor errors. The Scandinavians did not miss it and Guro Reiten gave goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin two big chills, saved by a post (44e) and its crossbar (45e) in actions where her defenders, like the quasi-novice Maëlle Lakrar, were too wait-and-see.

Two other preparation matches in April

Offensively, the Blues struggled to organize quality collective transitions, too often trying to make a difference on personal initiatives. Kenza Dali, for example, tested the goalkeeper from afar (5e) and fired set pieces through the head of Wendie Renard (26e27e). Sandy Baltimore, part of the French half, also landed a nice shot (35e), exit from the skylight via the Norwegian door. Positioned centre-forward, a position she enjoys little of, Kadidiatou Diani was also too hesitant or imprecise despite several attempts.

“We didn’t score a goal tonight so there is at least the offensive animation to refineadmitted Corinne Deacon. But two wins and a draw in this type of tournament, in seven days apart, is good. »

French striker Diani Kadidiatou overtakes Norwegian Guro Bergsvand, in Angers, February 21, 2023. JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP

In the radius of individualities, the returning Estelle Cascarino pulled out of the game for her third tenure in three games. The twin sister of Delphine Cascarino, returned to the selection after almost two years of absence, delivered an honorable copy both as axial and left side.

“We evolve in a different system, the objective is the World Cup, it is up to us to adaptexplained Grace Geyoro, midfielder of the Blue. As I said, we are not necessarily used to playing in this system and it shows. Now it’s up to us to adapt if the coach thinks it’s the right system for us. »

Settings to be found during the next preparation for the Mondial des Françaises which will host Colombia and Canada, on April 7 and 11 in Clermont-Ferrand and Le Mans.