Les Bleus 2013 European champions honored

Sports

The French Federation celebrated Monday at the Palais des Sports de Pau the tenth anniversary of the continental title won by the Blues at Euro 2013 in Ljubljana (Slovenia).

Ten of the twelve European champions, including Nicolas Batum and Nando De Colo, who still hold their place in the selection, were honored with the staff, including coach Vincent Collet and his assistants at the time Jacky Commères and Ruddy Nelhomme, still on the bench, a few minutes before the kick-off of the first preparation match for the 2023 World Cup (August 28-September 10) against Tunisia.

Tony Parker, captain Boris Diaw, now general manager of the Blues, Florent Pietrus, Mickaël Gelabale, Antoine Diot, Alexis Ajinça, Johan Petro and Charles Kahudi had made the trip. Missing were Thomas Heurtel, who had become unselectable since leaving Saint-Petersburg (Russia) and Joffrey Lauvergne, who had been withdrawn from the Blues since 2017. “We are all nostalgic, it’s great that it’s happening in Pau, ten years old after”, commented Boris Diaw at the microphone of beIN Sports.

