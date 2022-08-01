In one week, the 14th Sichuan Games will officially open in Leshan. Before this, some competitions have been successfully held. On the afternoon of July 26, the women’s hockey game officially ended. The Leshan Qianwei No. 1 Middle School women’s hockey team took the lead in winning two gold medals for their hometown.
“It’s not the first time I won the championship in the 17 years since the team was founded, but it’s the first time in the Provincial Games.” said Chen Xia, head coach of the Leshan Women’s Music Team. In provincial and national competitions, she has overcome difficulties and won the championship for many times, showing the elegance of Leshan women’s music in the province and even the whole country.
“The ball played well, and the learning of the team members has not fallen behind.” What makes Chen Xia proud is that, with the strong support of the local government and schools, Leshan Girls’ Music has become a typical demonstration of the integration of sports and education, and it is a good example for the future of young people. development, creating more possibilities.
Back in 2006, Chen Xia, the former captain of the Sichuan Women’s Hockey Professional Team, returned to her hometown and became the full-time coach of Qianwei No.1 Middle School’s women’s hockey team. At the time, the team had only been formed for a year. With Chen Xia’s professional guidance, the basic skills of the team members have made great progress. “But at that time, the training conditions were very limited, and everyone practiced on the ground.”
What Chen Xia did not expect was that in August of the following year, after Qianwei No. 1 Middle School was selected as the first batch of national hockey Olympic reserve talent bases, the players soon had a special training ground.
game scene
In order to support the development of Leshan women’s music, the Leshan Municipal Sports Bureau, the County Education Bureau and other departments will regularly allocate special training funds for the purchase of equipment, venue maintenance, outing competitions, coach training and subsidies for coaches and athletes. Rewards, so that everyone has no worries.
And Leshan Girls’ Music is also very competitive, and gradually won awards in various competitions, and the team members have also stood on a higher stage. “The first place in Group C of the Provincial Championships in 2019, the first place in the U10 group in 2019, and the first place in the national competitions from 2009 to 2010…” Chen Xia is familiar.
In the past 17 years, Qianwei No. 1 Middle School Women’s Music Team has sent 7 players to the national team, 6 players to the national youth team, and 4 players to the national youth team. Among them, the team members Peng Yang and Ou Zixia have also participated in the Olympic Games many times, and there are currently 4 Leshan national team members preparing for the national team.
“Leshan Girls’ Music can achieve such good results, in addition to the efforts of the players themselves, it is also completely inseparable from the support of the government and the school.” Chen Xia said that they now have an 11-a-side hockey field and a 6-a-side field hockey field. Two professional training venues have also introduced four coaches, Wen Gang, Tang Daxiang, Li Min and Chen Xin, who have participated in provincial and national training for many times, to provide guarantee for the development of Qianwei women’s music. Qianwei No. 1 Middle School has also successfully established itself as a national high-level sports reserve talent base and a national hockey Olympic reserve talent base.
game scene
Integration of sports and education
Give young people more possibilities in the future
During the development of Leshan Girls’ Music, Chen Xia also had an obvious feeling that more and more parents are willing to send their children to practice hockey. The reason behind this is that the school focuses on the integration of sports and education. While paying close attention to the sports performance of the women’s music players, it has never relaxed their cultural learning requirements. The children’s academic performance has not been affected, but they have more choices.
Chen Xia said that athletes generally have two choices. One is to be sent to a provincial sports team and embark on the road of professional athletes; the other is to pass the college entrance examination and be promoted to colleges and universities. There are currently two types of college entrance examinations: sports single strokes and ordinary college entrance examinations. Regardless of the pathway, students’ cultural achievement is just as important as their athletic achievement, which will determine their future development.
For the selected team members, the school provides a “one-stop” guarantee for primary school, junior high school and high school, that is, the schools they attend are all schools with good school spirit and high quality of education and teaching in the county, which solves the worries of parents. During the compulsory education stage, the Education Bureau uniformly arranges students to study in county schools. The school has also specially set up evening self-study classrooms and equipped management personnel, which effectively guarantees the learning of cultural knowledge of the team members.
The training of the team members will not delay the class time, and they all use their spare time to practice. In order not to affect the children’s cultural courses, Chen Xia also recorded each child’s academic performance in a small notebook, and if the performance deteriorated, he would be suspended from training.
Up to now, Qianwei No. 1 Middle School has trained 151 hockey players. In addition to the players who entered the professional team, 85 of them have graduated from high school and 83 of them have been promoted to colleges and universities. “Children have more possibilities in the future. Parents support the children’s training, which also guarantees the introduction and development of talents for our women’s music team.”
students practicing hockey
Seize the opportunity
Leshan vigorously develops sports
It can be said that Leshan Nuqu is a successful exploration of the integration of sports and education, and it is also the epitome of the integrated development of sports and education in the whole city of Leshan.
In recent years, Leshan City has established a joint meeting mechanism for the integration of sports and education, comprehensively strengthening the integration of sports and education, and strengthening resource sharing and information sharing. The city has built 60 Leshan No. 1 Middle School and Qianwei No. 1 middle-level municipal-level traditional sports demonstration schools, trained more than 500 coaches and referees, more than 2,000 registered athletes of school age, and more than 4,000 athletes in training all year round. In addition, the three-level competition system of schools, counties (cities, districts) and cities has been gradually improved, the league mechanism has become standardized, and a new pattern of integrated development of sports and education is taking shape.
In terms of talent base construction, Leshan has built 1 national-level sports reserve talent training base, 8 provincial-level training bases of 3 categories, 22 municipal-level training bases, and jointly built a training base for women’s football team and Wushu Sanda team with the provincial team. .
It is worth mentioning that Leshan also seized the opportunity to formulate the “14th Five-Year Plan” sports business plan and undertake the 14th Provincial Games to blossom more and vigorously develop the sports business. In the layout of the city’s sports industry, the sports industry of “one heart, one area, one place and one circle” (ie, the core area of sports industry of Suji Olympic Sports Center, Emei Wushu Industry Area, Emei Sports Goods Manufacturing Base, and Sports Tourism Industry Circle) is defined. layout.
In addition, Leshan adheres to the development concept of "Sports +", and further promotes the integrated development of sports and cultural tourism, transportation, medical care, and health care. project. Leshan also cultivates and builds a sports service complex and develops a demonstration of the sports industry.