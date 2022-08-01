Original title: Leshan Women’s Hockey Sichuan Provincial Games wins the championship, the integration of sports and education creates more possibilities for the future of young people

In one week, the 14th Sichuan Games will officially open in Leshan. Before this, some competitions have been successfully held. On the afternoon of July 26, the women’s hockey game officially ended. The Leshan Qianwei No. 1 Middle School women’s hockey team took the lead in winning two gold medals for their hometown.

“It’s not the first time I won the championship in the 17 years since the team was founded, but it’s the first time in the Provincial Games.” said Chen Xia, head coach of the Leshan Women’s Music Team. In provincial and national competitions, she has overcome difficulties and won the championship for many times, showing the elegance of Leshan women’s music in the province and even the whole country.

“The ball played well, and the learning of the team members has not fallen behind.” What makes Chen Xia proud is that, with the strong support of the local government and schools, Leshan Girls’ Music has become a typical demonstration of the integration of sports and education, and it is a good example for the future of young people. development, creating more possibilities.

Back in 2006, Chen Xia, the former captain of the Sichuan Women’s Hockey Professional Team, returned to her hometown and became the full-time coach of Qianwei No.1 Middle School’s women’s hockey team. At the time, the team had only been formed for a year. With Chen Xia’s professional guidance, the basic skills of the team members have made great progress. “But at that time, the training conditions were very limited, and everyone practiced on the ground.”

What Chen Xia did not expect was that in August of the following year, after Qianwei No. 1 Middle School was selected as the first batch of national hockey Olympic reserve talent bases, the players soon had a special training ground.

