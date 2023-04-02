The Juventus coach analyzes the success against Verona and his team’s chances of making a comeback: “Four points from the Champions League are a lot, but if you play a flush…” On Vlahovic: “He’s always seen as the one who has to solve problems “. On the anger at the end of the race: “Yes, because we risked coming here to lick our wounds” REPORT CARDS

He is satisfied with the victory against Verona, Massimiliano Allegri who, however, left the field before the final whistle due to mismanagement, in his opinion, of the last minutes of the match: “We knew about the difficulties of the match, Verona are physically strong – he says – The first half was difficult, but already towards the end we improved.In the second half we started well, then after the goal we could have doubled but we brought home three important points. We did 59 on the field and it was important to start wellbecause we will have Inter on Tuesday and Lazio on Saturday. One step at a time”. With this victory, Juve are within 4 points of the zone Champions: “In football, if you play a flush, you recover points from your opponents. 4 points are many: We’ll have the cup on Tuesday and then we’ll think about Saturday’s match against Lazio.”

“Angry? Yeah, ’cause we could’ve been here licking our wounds” Going back to the end of the match and his anger: “Although the difficulties of the match had led us not to play well, we had to go without fail in the last 5 minutes and score goals and not force the play – he explains – 1 minute seems little, but in reality we could have risked being here to lick our woundsAnd. We scored 59 points, it’s not easy to play in this situation and the game after the break is always tough. The team did well to bring it home.” Kean he has reached 6 goals, while Vlahovic is still not the one from Florence: “I have three games in one week, we’ll see. Lately Vlahovic he played some good games, for example in Milan. From the outside he is seen as the one who has to solve the problems. Last year gave us a big push and playing for Juve is not like playing for another team due to the many commitments. He’s giving us a hand, he fought and he needs to be calmer because he can only improve like Kean. There are all the conditions for those in front to do well. Milik has different qualities from the other two, who are more finishers.” See also List of World Championships in Athletics in China released



“Next Gen? An important step for our young people” On the few representatives of Juve in the national team: “Mancini is such a good coach who will have made his assessments deeming it appropriate not to call up the Juventus players. We work to get the best players to play and this year several young players have emerged who will be with the national team in the future”. A Juve that with Next Gen he is also working for the future: “The quality of the players is what counts. On a physical level they arrive more ready and the second team is an important step. Juve in the next few years has the possibility of putting young people in the first team. This helps in terms of costs and the UEFA list – he concludes – I’ve heard that they want to raise the age of the Primavera, but I don’t think 20-year-old players can play there. I think it’s a bad thing for kids. I think it’s more fair to play under age, it’s a job that benefits clubs also in terms of budgets. Everyone talks about the problems but not the solutions.”