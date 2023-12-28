Less public money for wasteful Federations: the Sport and Health revolution begins. Here’s who loses and who gains. The cut will reach 25%

I money I’m always many: 315 million euros paid from the State to sport in 2023. Still for everyone: Federations, promotional bodies, large and small disciplines. The Italian model who tries not to leave anyone behind and who has made, for better or for worse, the history of our country. But from now on not for everyone in the same way: the novelty of the allocation of 2023 sports contributions by the government company Sports and Health is that, for the first time after years of pure welfare, there is someone who loses. Il soccer (-300 thousand euros) and the other less deserving sports suffer a cut up to a maximum of 5%. And it is only the first step of a meritocratic revolution which, as can be anticipated Fatto.itin the coming years could lead to cuts of up to 25% for them “Wasteful” federationsto reward the virtuous ones more.

The ranking: who celebrates and who pays – Immediately before Christmas, the board of directors of Sport e Salute, the government company that has managed the sports fund in place of the Malagò Coni since 2018, gave the green light to the distribution of state funds to the movement. The figures are as expected: 280 million of ordinary financing, to which is added as a result of the Giorgetti reform (which allocates incremental resources up to 32% of the sector’s tax revenues) a treasure of around fifty million. The subsidiary chaired by Marco Mezzaroma and directed by the CEO Diego Nepi has published over 60 pages of data and numbers to explain the award criteria. This time the resources were divided into two “rounds”: the first, for a total of 265 million, followed the old metrics, the famous “algorithm” which rewards 60% of performance (medals, titles, qualifications), for the 30% the numbers of sporting activity (members, companies, etc.) and for the 10% management efficiency. With one difference, however: in recent years, due to Covid, the government had decided to introduce a solidarity mechanism so that the Federations, already tested by the pandemic, could not collect less than the previous year. This time the “floor” went from 0 to -5%, therefore it was possible to lose, albeit in a limited way. Then the second “round”, another 15 million distributed on the basis of entirely meritocratic logic, from the productivity of the structure to the support of the activity (such as sporting events or the functioning of the technical centres). Result: they celebrate athletics (+2 million, equal to 16.8%), volleyball (+13%), tennis (+12%), weightlifting, taekwondo, as a result of the increase in resources almost everyone gains. But there are also those who lose: il soccer precisely, which has not qualified the national team for the Olympics since time immemorial, scores -300 thousand euros, equal to only 1% less; the absolute worst is skeet shooting with -3.7% (around 270 thousand euros).

The preview: cuts of up to 25% in the future – Put like this, they seem like small change, small adjustments to the system (which in any case made some people upset around Christmas: it seems that in Figc were not particularly happy with the treatment). The real revolution, however, lies in what is not written openly but can be sensed between the lines of the Sport and Health document: this year’s change is only the first step on a path which, if the leaders have the courage to take it all the way, it could become a Revolution. IlFatto.it can anticipate that the floor, i.e. the maximum cut for the less virtuous Federations, it is destined to increase: -10% next yearthen -15%, until reaching -25% in the next few years. And then the numbers would become important. Those who will pay the price will not only be those who have had a bad season (the idea is to lighten the impact of the results), but especially the “wasteful” Federations.

Waste and assets in the sights – The objective is to instead reward those who really channel public money towards sporting activity, valuing for example parameters like the relationship between operating costs and active members. This is not always the case: as the Sport and Health report reveals, on average 70% of the contributions paid to the Federations are allocated to sports spending; it may seem like a high percentage but we need to reverse the perspective, it also means that one euro out of three spent by the State does not end up in the movement but goes to fatten the usual federal bandwagons. Excessiveness is also in the crosshairs capitalisation: there are Federations with as much as 90 million euros in cash, as in the case of FederCalcio, or 45 million in tennis; Sport and Health wonders whether, having so many unused reserves, they really need public money (Gravina and Binaghi will have ringing ears). More generally, for the future the intention is to impose a model whereby the medium-term objectives are set first, the contributions disbursed after verifying their achievement, to really monitor how the Federations – which are formally private but in many cases in Campania on the shoulders of the State (about a third of FSNs have a level of dependency on public contributions exceeding 70%) – spend taxpayers’ resources. This would be the real revolution. More merit, less welfare. The money goes to those who have truly earned it, on and off the pitch. After all, isn’t this the spirit of sport?

@lVendemiale

