Less than 30 days to the FIE Fencing World Championships Milan 2023. Great international fencing returns to Italy after the 2011 edition in Catania and, for the first time, will be hosted in Milan, a city rich in tradition, innovation and culture and will see the participation of over 2,000 people, including athletes and technicians from 155 countries for a major event valid for qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Great expectations for blue fencing, back from the eight medals won in the last edition in Cairo. Milan 2023 represents an extraordinary moment of promotion not only for fencing, but also for Milan and for the whole country.

The Italia Team will play at home, at the Allianz MiCo Milano, in front of a warm crowd who were able to discover and get to know this sport in this year of Road to Milano 2023. There are many initiatives to promote the discipline and the world event, from an itinerant tour of schools in Milan and Lombardy, to the involvement of Italian universities, speakers and the general public.

Today at -30 days we present the two Ambassadors of the World Cup: Rossella Fiamingo, Olympic athlete, and Elisa Di Francisca, unforgettable Olympic champion. Two great athletes who testify to Italy’s role in the Olympus of World Fencing and their commitment alongside a great sporting event that speaks to everyone.

“I am proud as an athlete to be able to play the role of Ambassador of the 2023 World Fencing Championships” – declares the Olympic fencing champion, Elisa Di Francisca – and be present to support the Italian national team! It will be a great event with the greatest fencers in the world who will compete in Milan and I can’t wait to tell you the behind the scenes of a World Cup that will surely surprise you!”.

“I can’t wait to get on the platform in Milan from the moment I heard about the World Cup at home – he says

Rossella Fiamingo. “For me, having won an Olympic medal and made the “international apprenticeship”, competing in Italy one year before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is the best opportunity of a career. Because life is made of dreams that come true!”.

The Fencing World Championships will not only be a competition but also a great celebration for everyone: the Arco della Pace in Milan will become the Medal Plaza, a unique space created in collaboration with CONI which will bring Casa Italia to a completely exceptional location. The Fencing World Championships will be useful for the Olympic qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics, so from the Arco della Pace to the Arc de Triomphe there will be a common thread under the banner of an Olympic discipline such as Fencing, always much loved and followed.

Tickets can be purchased in all points of sale in the Vivaticket circuit and on the Vivaticket.com website at the following link: https://milano2023.vivaticket.it. Active and dedicated promotions for all FIS members, students and university students and the possibility to purchase season tickets.

