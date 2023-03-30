The push by Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali to reduce the number of training sessions on race weekends has met with open ears from several drivers. “Having sprint races and more action on Friday is vital for the sport,” said Mercedes driver George Russell at the press conference for the Australian Grand Prix (7 a.m. in the live ticker).

From his point of view, one or two training sessions are completely sufficient. He “don’t think Formula 1 should have three times as much training as Formula 2 or Formula 3,” Russell said. In the junior series, the drivers only have one hour to set up their racing cars for qualifying and the race.

Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg said: “We have a lot of training. You can certainly discuss it.” Frenchman Pierre Gasly (Alpine) added that he thinks it’s good to question and further develop the formats.

On normal race weekends, the Formula 1 drivers have two practice sessions of 60 minutes each on Friday, and an additional one-hour session on the Saturday before qualifying. At weekends with sprint races – this year this applies to six of the 23 – the training time is limited to a total of two hours.

In the event of a change, Russell suggested holding the first free practice session on Friday afternoon instead of in the morning. The teams could arrive a day later than before, which in turn would reduce the strain over the long season.

Domenicali said last weekend on the fringes of the MotoGP season opener: “I am in favor of the cancellation of the free practice sessions. These are of great benefit to the engineers, but are not welcomed by the public.”