Home Sports Less workouts? Drivers are ready to talk
Sports

Less workouts? Drivers are ready to talk

by admin
Less workouts? Drivers are ready to talk

The push by Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali to reduce the number of training sessions on race weekends has met with open ears from several drivers. “Having sprint races and more action on Friday is vital for the sport,” said Mercedes driver George Russell at the press conference for the Australian Grand Prix (7 a.m. in the live ticker).

From his point of view, one or two training sessions are completely sufficient. He “don’t think Formula 1 should have three times as much training as Formula 2 or Formula 3,” Russell said. In the junior series, the drivers only have one hour to set up their racing cars for qualifying and the race.

Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg said: “We have a lot of training. You can certainly discuss it.” Frenchman Pierre Gasly (Alpine) added that he thinks it’s good to question and further develop the formats.

On normal race weekends, the Formula 1 drivers have two practice sessions of 60 minutes each on Friday, and an additional one-hour session on the Saturday before qualifying. At weekends with sprint races – this year this applies to six of the 23 – the training time is limited to a total of two hours.

In the event of a change, Russell suggested holding the first free practice session on Friday afternoon instead of in the morning. The teams could arrive a day later than before, which in turn would reduce the strain over the long season.

Domenicali said last weekend on the fringes of the MotoGP season opener: “I am in favor of the cancellation of the free practice sessions. These are of great benefit to the engineers, but are not welcomed by the public.”

See also  Alpha Tauri, life without Pierre Gasly

You may also like

What Dazn is doing to solve its technological...

4500 ʵǮ–

Italy opens with squared energy, Perotti the best...

Basketball: NBA; the Lakers surpass Chicago and approach...

Red Bull BC One Italy Cypher, May 27...

Real Madrid are planning a transfer hit. Big...

Scattered considerations on The Banshees of Inisherin (The...

Nocturnal fasting | How healthy, effective and easy...

Bolivia, where no one pulls their leg back:...

The match against Scafati is a “life or...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy