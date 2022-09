The president of Turin and RCS Mediagroup, Urbano Cairo, who spoke at the 2022 Sport Festival in Trento, participated in the “General States of football” with Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC, Lorenzo Casini, president of Lega Serie A, Francesco Carione, director general , Stefano Azzi, CEO for Italy Dazn Group, and Andrea Duilio, CEO Sky Italia