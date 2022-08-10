Source title: Let more people enter the basketball court – the national launching ceremony of the 2022 “Sports Cup” National Community Games Street Basketball Series was held in Guiping, Guangxi

National fitness is related to the happiness of the people and the future of the nation. In recent years, with the continuous improvement of people’s living standards in our country, the public pays more attention to the quality requirements of spiritual life. By participating in various sports and strengthening their bodies, the lives of ordinary people have become colorful. At the same time, the state has vigorously promoted the implementation of the national fitness plan, and extensively carried out national fitness events, providing more choices for ordinary people to participate in sports. In this context, on August 9, the national launching ceremony of the 2022 “Sports Cup” National Community Games Street Basketball Series officially kicked off in Mule Town, Guiping City, Guangxi. Wang Ruilian, deputy director of the State Sports General Administration and deputy secretary of the party group, attended the event. At the launching ceremony, the organizer, China Sports Industry Group Co., Ltd., introduced the 2022 “Sports Cup” National Community Games Street Basketball Series and introduced the relevant bidding methods. The event operator, China Sports Competition Management Co., Ltd., and the first batch of competitions The representative of the organizer signed the contract on the spot. Caption: The 2022 “Sports Cup” National Community Games Street Basketball Series was officially launched nationwide It is reported that the “Sports Cup” National Community Games Street Basketball Series is guided by the All-China Sports Federation and co-hosted by the All-China Sports Federation Group Department and China Sports Industry Group Co., Ltd. It is an in-depth implementation of the national strategy of healthy China and national fitness. specific practice. Through the rich content of the competition, this competition lowered the entry threshold, greatly increased the public’s attention and enthusiasm for participating in basketball, and reflected the organizer’s goal of “using basketball as a medium to attract more people to the sports field”. , to practice the new concept of “entertainment in the fields is also a competition, community residents’ after-dinner leisure is also a competition, and street youth tide play competition is also a competition”. See also Toro, Bremer: "I prefer to play with the three-man defense" Caption: Wang Ruilian, deputy director of the State Sports General Administration and deputy secretary of the party group, watched the game live According to reports, this event is planned to be held in more than 50 competition areas across the country this year. In order to better enrich the content of the event and explore a new model of urban competition, the event will actively call for the qualified, All kinds of institutions with experience in running the competition and with market development advantages participate in the bidding of this competition, and recruit organizers nationwide through various forms such as cooperative competition and authorized competition. Caption: Wang Ruilian, Deputy Director of the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China and Deputy Secretary of the Party Leadership Group, talked with the athletes at the branch venue Caption: Athletes compete fiercely Caption: Athlete representative Caption: The art show at the launching ceremony, combining martial arts, dance and basketball Caption: Signing Ceremony for the Street Basketball Series of the 2022 “Sports Cup” National Community Games Caption: Athletes fierce attack and defense

