the feat

Twins Letizia and Melissa Iovane, 17 year olds from Binasco, are the new world champions of hip hop popping of sports dance in the finals held in Graz, Austria, after five days of challenges with 4500 dancers representing 29 countries.

«A great satisfaction – they say – we are sharing our passion through social networks: we are very popular both on Tik ToK (Leti & Meli) and on Instagram. The goal is to establish ourselves more and more all-round in the world of dance. In addition to the continuous studies on Hip Hop, we resumed training in modern and classical dance at the Binasco school where we grew up, the Revolution Dance Academy. We study with good grades at the Carlo Cattaneo institute in Milan, where next year we will take the final exam. We dedicate the victory to our mother Anna who has always followed and supported us with great sacrifices and sacrifices, and to her husband Amedeo who raised us as if we were her daughters ».

The two twins started dancing at a very young age. «Our favorite game – explains Letizia – was to imitate dancers. We wore the first tutu at three years old, at six our passion was already hip hop. After winning various contests, we started competing at a competitive level for the Italian Federation of Sports Dance ». At 13, the twins are in the highest category As (international) becoming Italian champions in 2017 and maintaining the title in various styles of street dance: hip hop, popping, street show until today. At the age of 14, in Rimini, the conquest of the title of European champions and now the world championship.M.Sc.