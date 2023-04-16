“Let’s allow the reintroduction of Russian and Belarusian athletes, but under other colors”

Lhe Polish proposal made in February to welcome Russian and Belarusian athletes under other colors for the Paris Olympics in 2024 raises a crucial debate on sports ethics and the values ​​we defend. Faced with members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) who are considering a reintroduction of Russian and Belarusian athletes, it is worth recalling the moral issues that run through the Olympic universe. The tragedy that Ukraine is experiencing, martyred by Russia, the past revelations about doping organized by Moscow, the repression of political opponents and the violations of human rights in Russia and Belarus cannot be ignored.

The participation of these athletes under their national flags would be seen as a tacit validation of the military aggressions and human rights violations committed by Russia and Belarus. By denying these athletes access to the Games, we would send a strong message of condemnation of the actions of their governments and affirm that respect for human rights and international standards is paramount for the Olympic community.

The Olympic spirit, based on friendship, solidarity and fair play, obliges us to take a stand. It is imperative not to sacrifice our values ​​on the altar of competition. The integrity of sport and the credibility of the Olympics are at stake. The Polish proposal is a bold and relevant response, which would allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Paris 2024 Games, while showing solidarity with those who suffer. authoritarian regimes in place. By renouncing their nationality and integrating other teams, these athletes would send a strong and symbolic message, testifying to their commitment to the Olympic values ​​and their desire to transcend political divisions.

Choose justice and integrity

It is crucial that we, France, host nation of the 2024 Olympic Games and cradle of human rights, strongly support this approach and encourage the IOC to take into account the ethical dimension of this issue. The future of the Olympic Games and of sportsmanship depends on our ability to vigorously defend the values ​​of peace, justice and mutual respect.

Let’s not forget that the Games are above all a celebration of humanity in all its diversity and a moment of communion between nations. It is by remaining faithful to this ideal and by embodying these principles that we will be able to preserve the very essence of Olympism and guarantee a future where sport remains a vector of union, tolerance and progress.

