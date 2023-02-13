Home Sports “Let’s clear the field of controversy”. Giancarlo Ferrero on the fourth ne
Giancarlo Ferrero, winger of Openjobmetis Varese, comments on the derby with Olimpia Milano for Prealpina: «My fourth ne? It’s normal, let’s clear the field of controversy, there’s more to talk about. It was a good game, with a lot of enthusiasm, against Milan who are a great team, very physical, it was a good test that “forces” you to grow by force. We need to start from here to think about Wednesday already, a match like this leaves us with something, it’s a way to learn. From tomorrow we think about Pesaro ».

