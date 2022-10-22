Original title: Let’s go! Ronaldo’s social media said that Manchester United is still expected to appear before the World Cup?

At 0:30 on October 23rd, Beijing time, the 13th round of the Premier League will usher in a focus competition. Chelsea will host the Red Devils Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. Before the game, the two sides ranked fourth and fifth in the standings. points, the game will re-determine important seats.

Manchester United super giant Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come off the bench in the midweek league game and left the field early in the 89th minute. He was officially punished by the club and the coach, did not participate in training with the team, and was suspended for the game.

Coach Ten Hag vowed at the press conference that he would put the overall interests of the team first. On the contrary, for Ronaldo, the player himself seems to have a good attitude, participated in the training of the Manchester United youth team, and stated that he will continue to work hard. But this super-giant person and the British media pushed him to the forefront.

Many media believe that Ronaldo will leave Old Trafford in the winter transfer window to play for another team. But the Portuguese himself doesn’t seem to think so. At this crucial moment, he posted a personal social media to cheer for the team. Ronaldo wrote: “Let’s go @manchesterunited”, with a picture of him and the team. A picture of the Red Devils teammates celebrating together.

United’s next opponents include Tiraspol Sheriff (Europa League), West Ham United, Real Sociedad (Europa League), Aston Villa, Aston Villa (League Cup), Fulham, and then The whole world of football will enter the World Cup time. Judging from the attitude Ronaldo has shown so far, his start against Newcastle will not be his last appearance at Old Trafford.

But now, it’s coach Ten Hag’s turn to throw an olive branch.

