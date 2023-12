A (self) promotional video for Tadej Pogacar who, from May 4th, will be at the Giro d’Italia for the first time. A man with a trolley disembarks at Milan Linate airport, where he is waited by someone holding a sign with the name of the Corsa Rosa written on it. A car from the race organization, and then finally the runner’s face in focus: “Let’s go!”. The challenge to Vingegaard – and to the others – is launched.

December 17, 2023

