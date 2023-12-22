Home » «Let’s not draw hasty conclusions. We must first read the sentence” – Corriere TV
(LaPresse) «I was in the Senate, I didn’t read anything, I’m used to talking about the things I know»: thus Adriano Galliani responding to reporters’ questions on the EU court ruling on the Super League in Piazza Montecitorio. «We are part of this system and no one thinks of leaving it» he instead replied to those who asked him how he had reacted to a possible invitation from Monza to the Super League. «But now we must not draw hasty conclusions. We must read, understand and reason” concluded Galliani. (LaPresse)

December 21, 2023 – Updated December 21, 2023, 2:57 pm

