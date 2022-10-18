GRUGLIASCO

The Letter 22 goes out again on the second day of Serie C Silver, but this time, compared to Rivoli a week ago, the team of coach Mauro Celani enters the field with a different attitude, both in the defensive phase, where they play much more attention, than in the attack one, with much more precision in the attempted baskets.

In the first quarter the challenge is very tight, with Grugliasco and Lettera 22 that are point to point, but in the end an equal 16-16 comes out. Good rhythms also in the second quarter, with the hosts who manage, however, this time to go on to lead, going to the long interval with a four-point advantage.

A thin margin, which Letter 22 wants to fill already in the third quarter, however conditioned by the exit of both Cambursano and Gennari for having committed five fouls and by virtue of these defections it is still Grugliasco who takes advantage of it, who appears more precise in attack and stretches further, reaching 19-16. Finally, in the final quarter there is a lot of play and few baskets. Ivrea manages to reduce the margin a little, without changing the final outcome. Unfortunately, another bad news arrives: Regruto gets hurt, an injury that coach Celani hopes will not be long and that maybe the player can already return next Sunday, when the Lettera 22 Ivrea will make its seasonal debut at home, at the city gym. del Gramsci, in front of the friendly public against Novara: “After two trips to Rivoli and Grugliasco – says Celani – we finally play in front of our fans, we hope to continue our path of general growth of the team, thus starting to score points”. –