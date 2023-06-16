Letter to club bosses: Mbappé does not want to take the option to extend his contract with PSG

As of: 06/13/2023 3:08 p.m

Kylian Mbappé has informed his club Paris Saint-Germain that he will not exercise the option to extend his contract, which expires in 2024, for another season.

Kylian Mbappé spoke publicly after the headlines about his future decision. In a statement made available to the French news agency AFP, the 2018 world champion and 2022 runner-up made it clear that the Paris Saint-Germain club officials had known for a year that he would not renew his contract. Mbappé explained that he had not spoken about a contract extension with PSG after writing a letter to the club bosses the day before.

In the letter, according to reports in “L’Équipe” and “Le Parisien”, he stated that he would not exercise the option to extend his contract, which ran until June 30, 2024. According to the reports, this should have caused a lot of trouble at PSG. There is already speculation that it could be sold as early as this summer. In a year, Mbappé can leave the French capital club free of charge.

Verbal agreement from the past year

The letter was only once again the confirmation of the previous verbal agreement, it said in the Mbappé statement. Those responsible have known of his decision since July 15 last year.

A few weeks ago, after becoming champion with PSG and voted the best player in the French Ligue 1 had been chosen, Mbappé had said that he would not change this summer. “I’m happy and I’ll be here next season.”

Messi gone, Ramos gone – and soon Mbappé too?

But now the next star could leave the Parisian club after world champion Lionel Messi’s move to the USA to Inter Miami was recently announced. Ex-Spanish world champion Sergio Ramos is also leaving the club. PSG is in a state of upheaval anyway. The future of coach Christophe Galtier is also considered uncertain.

Real Madrid President Pérez promises Mbappé transfer

Mbappé will be able to choose his new employer if he actually leaves PSG by 2024 at the latest. A year ago there was a lot of discussion about a change. At that time, Real Madrid was considered interested before Mbappé extended it again in Paris.