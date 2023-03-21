Status: 03/21/2023 2:59 p.m

Russia is not allowed to play in the qualification for the European Football Championship in Germany in 2024, but wartime aid workers Belarus are. More than 100 MEPs are calling on UEFA to ban Belarus as well. The Greens in the Bundestag are also demanding such a measure.

The letter, addressed to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, reads: “The fact that the Belarusian national team takes part in the European Championship will later be used by (President) Lukashenko and his propaganda team to prove that he is well recognized in the international community.” Participation of Belarus in the qualification for the European Championship “would be an insult to the victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine” the letter also says.

At the request of the sports show, UEFA did not initially respond to the letter. Ceferin commented on Belarus during the qualifying group draw in Frankfurt am Main in October. “It’s a bit populist to say, ‘Throw everyone out!’ At the moment we don’t see any reason to do that.” Ceferin said in Sport Bild at the time. “If things change, we will certainly react. Politicians should respect our decision-making powers. We also do not preach to politicians and governments what to do.”

“UEFA must act or they lose credibility”

The EU Parliament has around 700 members, and more than 100 from the Conservative, Social Democrat, Green and Liberal groups signed the appeal. Several German politicians from the CDU, SPD and Greens are also on the list.

The sports information service also reports on a similar letter from 46 MPs from the Greens parliamentary group to UEFA. “Lukashenko is Putin’s most important supporter in his brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, which violates international law” according to the letter. “UEFA must act or they lose credibility” said the member of the Bundestag Philip Kramer accordingly.

Russia’s team is suspended, Belarus’ is not

Russia’s team was banned from UEFA after the start of the aggressive war against Ukraine. Belarus can continue to play, but have to play their home games on a neutral pitch without fans. In Group I, Belarus are scheduled to play their opening qualifying game against Switzerland on Saturday (March 25, 2023, 6 p.m.) in Novi Sad, Serbia. “From an international perspective, it is clear that the current measures are insufficient” according to the letter from the members of the European Parliament.

A meeting between Ukraine and Belarus was not possible in qualifying, UEFA maintains a list of matches that cannot be drawn for political reasons. Since the start of the attack on Ukraine, the country has played against Belarus, as has Russia before.

Matches currently excluded politically in UEFA Ukraine – Russia* Ukraine – Belarus Kosovo – Serbia Kosovo – Bosnian-Herzegovina Kosovo – Russia* Armenia – Azerbaijan Spain – Gibraltar *Teams suspended 2022/23

The associations continue to collect money from FIFA and UEFA

Lukashenko, President of Belarus since 1994, runs a strict internal regime that is also affecting sport. The letter also refers to the fact that there are more than 1,500 political prisoners in Belarus.

At the end of June 2022, UEFA sent a circular to its members listing the distributions from a cash distribution programme. Belarus and Russia were each entitled to 2.4 million euros for the 2021/22 season. According to the UEFA financial report, around 6 million euros in so-called solidarity payments from the European Cup went to Belarus in 2020/21.

Meanwhile, Belarus also showed where they stand in sport. After Russian teams were suspended internationally, they had one main partner in friendlies: Belarus.