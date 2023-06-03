Home » Levante assaults Carlos Belmonte and sets a foot and a half in the Playoff final
Levante assaults Carlos Belmonte and sets a foot and a half in the Playoff final

Levante assaults Carlos Belmonte and sets a foot and a half in the Playoff final
06/03/2023 at 23:51

06/03/2023 at 23:51

The visitors prevailed against Albacete by 1-3 with a comeback included

De Frutos took center stage after breaking a scoring drought at the best possible moment and scoring two goals

He Levante took the 1-3 victory against Albacete at the Carlos Belmontewhich brings them very close to the playoff final, since it forces the locals to win by three goals in the City of Valencia Stadium.

DATASHEET

LaLiga Smartbank

ALB


LEV

LINEUPS

Albacete

Altube, Glauder (Julio Alonso, 63′), Boyomo, Djetei, Alvaro Rodriguez (Isaac, 78′), Riki Rodriguez, Olaetxea, Fuster, Maikel Mesa (Higinio, 57′), Duba, Escriche (Juanma Garcia, 78′). . . . .

Levante

Joan Femenías, Álex Muñoz, Rober, Postigo, Marc Pubill, Brugui (Saracchi, 65′), Pepelu, Iborra, Joni Montiel (Cantero, 80′), Bouldini (Soldier, 80′), De Frutos (Musonda, 87′) .

goals

1-0 M. 18 Djetei. 1-1 M. 30 Of Fruits. 1-2 M. 34 Djetei (pp). 1-3 M. 56 Of Fruits.

Referee

Busquets Ferrer (Balearic Islands). TA: Hyginia. / Pepelu, Rober, Álex Muñoz, Soldado, Pubill.

Estadio

Carlos Belmonte, before 10,000 spectators.

The first minutes were dominated by Albacete, through intensity and pressure, they managed to chain several distant shots repelled by Joan Femenías. After one of those shots was rejected, the ball went to a corner, a corner kick that was taken advantage of by the defender, Djeteito score 1-0 and surprise the Granota team.

The goal against served Calleja’s men to awaken and begin to generate in attack, finding their vein on the wings, the equalizing goal would come from the left, it would be a goal with a ghost, since the referee had not seen it, but the WAS ruled that the ball had entered in its entirety after the auction of of fruits helping the defender’s rejection.

The 1-2 would arrive four minutes later, this time, a play by Buldini on the right, he would end up with a low pass inside the small area for him to enter Broodwhich had already greatly influenced the first, and Djetei introduced the ball into Diego Altube’s goal.

Already in the second half, the forces equalized. Levante tried to calm down the game, impose their style, while Albacete wanted to repeat the formula of the first few minutes, but this time it would not work for them in the same way.

A cross from the right, repelled by Djetei, would fall into De Frutos who would impale the ball with all his might to beat Altube again and put land in the middle of someone else’s field for Levante.

From then on, Albacete tried, this time with a more direct game, but they would never manage to beat Joan Femenías again, who would prove intractable under the sticks. You could say that the status of favorite did not weigh on those of Calleja, who managed the unfavorable initial result very well.

