As coach Marco Ramondino at the end of the match that saw his Bertram Derthona defeated by Virtus Bologna: “Congratulations to Virtus for the win. It was a top-level match, hard fought and balanced, nice to train and play, a little less to lose. Merit of our opponents who I believe have used all their quality both at a strategic and technical/tactical level to win the match. For our part, I think it was a very good game both in terms of consistency and content. We had a good presence throughout the game: we were ahead, we made some mistakes and went down, then we got back into the game and so I think, both from the point of view of “presence” in the game and from the point of view coach, it was a very good match. Above all on an offensive level: we moved the ball well against their physicality and their aggression which in certain moments became really difficult to manage. We were good in defense even though we had to “run after him”, especially when Belinelli came on we started making substitutions and consequently we had the mismatch to manage but in any case we were there. They really made some great plays, they tried solutions to explore those particular advantages they could have so credit must be given to Virtus for the performance and the victory they did.”

