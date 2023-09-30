Leverkusen beat Mainz 3-0 and is enjoying the best start to the Bundesliga

Xabi Alonso’s side took the lead in the 18th minute when defender Van den Berg tried to slip to kill the visitors’ chance, but instead knocked the ball into his own net. In the 59th minute, Grimaldo made it 2-0 from a free kick, and six minutes later, Hofmann added Leverkusen’s third goal.

Mönchengladbach won 3:1 in Bochum after two goals from Pléa and one strike from Neuhaus. Losilla scored for the home team. Borussia forward Tomáš Čvančar replaced Siebatcheu in the 64th minute.

After two goals from Wind, Wolfsburg defeated Frankfurt 2:0 at home, the guests finished the game from the 59th minute without the suspended Götze. Václav Černý did not start until the 90th minute.

Stuttgart won 2-0 in Cologne thanks to two goals from Undav, who is visiting the team from Brighton, and is a point behind Leverkusen in second place.

Heidenheim scored their second ever win in the Bundesliga, defeating Union Berlin 1:0 at home with Beste’s goal. The visitors lost their fourth league game in a row, meanwhile they also suffered defeat in the Champions League. Alex Král played the entire match in Union’s midfield.

German Football League – Round 6: Bochum – Mönchengladbach 1:3 (68. Losilla – 37. and 45.+3 Pléa, 27. Neuhas) Heidenheim – Union Berlin 1:0 (59. Beste) Cologne – Stuttgart 0 :2 (68th and 88th Undav) Mainz – Leverkusen 0:3 (18th own Van den Berg, 59th Grimaldo, 65th Hofmann) Wolfsburg – Eintracht Frankfurt 2:0 (31st and 85th Wind) 18:30 Leipzig – Bayern Munich1.Leverkusen651020:6162.Stuttgart650119:7153.Dortmund642012:6144.Bayern Munich541018:4135.Leipzig540114:4126.Hoffenheim640213:9127.Wolfsburg64029:6128.Eintracht Frankfurt61414 :579.Heidenheim621310:13710.Freiburg52125:10711.Union Berlin62049:10612 .Bremen52038:10613.Mönchengladbach612311:14514.Augsburg51229:13515.Bochum60335:19316.Cologne60154:11117.Darmstadt50146:16118.Mainz60154:171