Status: 03.04.2023 5:35 p.m

Bayer Leverkusen have signed Brazilian top talent Arthur as their first new signing for the coming season.

The 20-year-old defender signed a five-year contract until June 30, 2028. The Bundesliga club announced this on Monday. The transfer fee is estimated at around seven million euros.

Arthur made his international debut in last Thursday’s 2-1 defeat in Morocco and is currently at Brazil club America FC.

“Transfer with vision”

“His signing is a transfer with foresight,” explained sporting director Simon Rolfes: “In Arthur we have gained a player with potential for development who we believe will play a formative role in the medium term.”

Arthur Augusto de Matos Soares, his full name, is the first new signing from Leverkusen – and a transfer very much in the style of the Werkself, which is well connected in the South American market. This was also confirmed by the new signing: “The club is known and loved in Brazil. Many of my compatriots have become outstanding footballers in Leverkusen,” said Arthur. A total of 23 Brazilians were already under contract with Bayer.

FC Schalke 04 had no chance against Bayer Leverkusen’s technicians

arrow right

gap on right

Coach Xabi Alonso’s side were looking for a right-back as there were signs of a gap in the new season. It is not unlikely that Jeremie Frimpong and Timothy Fosu-Mensah will leave the club in the summer.