Home » Leverkusen goes on break as the front runners
Sports

Leverkusen goes on break as the front runners

by admin
Leverkusen goes on break as the front runners

Bayer Leverkusen goes into the international break as leaders of the German Bundesliga. The Werkself maintained their top position on Sunday with a commanding 3-0 win in the derby against bottom-placed 1. FC Köln. Leverkusen is currently one point ahead of VfB Stuttgart and two ahead of Borussia Dortmund. Defending champion Bayern Munich can draw level with Dortmund with a win against SC Freiburg (game starts at 5:30 p.m.).

Reuters/Edith Geuppert

The goals for Leverkusen were scored by Jonas Hofmann (22nd), Jeremie Frimpong (32nd) and Victor Boniface (67th). For the Cologne team, ÖFB team players Dejan Ljubicic and Florian Kainz were in action as captains over the full distance. FC are still winless after seven league games and have only picked up one point this season.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Gianni Perruchon: "A week to save basketball in Pavia"

You may also like

China Open: Iga Swiatek defeated Liudmila Samsonova for...

Li Shifeng Clinches Victory in Badminton Men’s Singles...

Lazio – Atalanta (Serie A): live coverage of...

Systematic Advantages and New Trends: A Summary of...

follow the 2023 Rugby World Cup match

2023 Heisman Watch: Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel enters the...

Closing Ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in...

Jablonec stoppers will check Pilsen with Chorý. An...

FC Barcelona Looks to Secure Second Place in...

Those opposed to the amnesty measure their strength...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy