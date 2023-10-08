Leverkusen goes on break as the front runners

Bayer Leverkusen goes into the international break as leaders of the German Bundesliga. The Werkself maintained their top position on Sunday with a commanding 3-0 win in the derby against bottom-placed 1. FC Köln. Leverkusen is currently one point ahead of VfB Stuttgart and two ahead of Borussia Dortmund. Defending champion Bayern Munich can draw level with Dortmund with a win against SC Freiburg (game starts at 5:30 p.m.).

The goals for Leverkusen were scored by Jonas Hofmann (22nd), Jeremie Frimpong (32nd) and Victor Boniface (67th). For the Cologne team, ÖFB team players Dejan Ljubicic and Florian Kainz were in action as captains over the full distance. FC are still winless after seven league games and have only picked up one point this season.

