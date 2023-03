Bayern Munich has handed over the lead in the German Bundesliga to Borussia Dortmund. The record champions lost 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday with two strange penalties according to video evidence. After their third defeat of the season, coach Julian Nagelsmann’s team is one point behind Dortmund, who won 6-1 against 1. FC Köln on Saturday. This means that Bayern are chasing in the duel with Borussia on April 1st.

